Sex appeal: Good credit makes you more attractive

Money may not buy happiness, but it can help find love.

Both men and women alike said that a romantic partner seems more attractive when their income is significantly higher than their debt, according to a survey by LendingTree, an online lending exchange that connects consumers with banks.

Alternatively, the higher the debt compared with income, the less attractive they were, the report said. And the more one makes, the more unattractive they considered someone else's debt to be — particularly for those making $75,000 a year or more, according to the survey of more than 2,000 people conducted in November. Participants rated an image of a fictional date with and without fictional finance information (e.g., debt and income) to determine attractiveness scores.