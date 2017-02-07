A technology backed by Bill Gates may revolutionize diagnostics for Lyme disease

What's so scary about Lyme disease is how it infiltrates the body and slowly disturbs the immune system. Lyme disease is an infection caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi that can affect any organ and system of the body. Blacklegged ticks are known to transmit the infectious disease. Because their bites are not painful, people can be infected with the disease without knowing it. The only sure way to recognize an infectious tick bite is to notice the erythema migrans or bull's-eye rash. However, less than 50 percent of people who are bitten notice a rash, according to Dr. Samuel Shor, the president of International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society.

There are five subspecies — more than 100 strains in the United States and 300 strains worldwide of the bacteria — according to the ILADS website. These different strains allow the bacteria to evade immune system detection. The bacteria, in some cases, can alter its protein coat. If the bacteria cannot be identified properly, it stays in the body for a longer period of time and continues to change structure. This accounts for many false positives in the testing of Lyme disease.

According to the CDC, untreated Lyme disease in pregnant women can be dangerous to unborn children. If left untreated, Lyme disease during pregnancy may infect the placenta and could also cause possible stillbirth. The recommended antibiotic treatment is encouraged for pregnant women who have tested positive for the disease. Children are also prone to the disease because they generally spend long periods of time outside. They are also treated with the same form of antibiotic treatment.

It's very difficult to measure the antigen because there is a very low concentration of it in the urine, Dunlap said. Localized and concentrated nanotrap technology greatly increases the sensitivity of Lyme antigen detection, which makes it easier to detect and therefore treat. (The Journal of Translational Medicine published a study using the test, which can be found here.)

The nanotrap technology looks for the biomarker of the infection — a vastly different approach from the current two-tiered method that tests the antibodies. Antibodies are made by the body in response to a disease and show whether or not a patient has been exposed to an infection, not the infection itself, said Dr. Shor. Early stage detection is crucial for patients suffering from Lyme disease, and it's the same stage that the nanotrap technology is designed to work best in.

It's hoped new technology will dramatically help detection so they can start treatment — with antibiotics — as early as possible. This is critical since the bacteria that causes Lyme disease is known to morph itself into different strains and some doctors worry it may turn into superbugs in patients exposed to long-term antibiotic use.

— By Diana Pryor, special to CNBC.com