    Trading Nation

    Trader buys bonds ahead of this market ‘warning sign’

    A 'warning sign' is appearing in the market: Trader
    A 'warning sign' is appearing in the market: Trader   

    A "warning sign" is starting to appear in the market amid new record highs for stocks, says Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com, and two charts suggest that the rally may be fading.

    Looking at a chart of the S&P 500-tracking ETF SPY and the dollar-tracking ETF UUP, Gordon says that it appears as though the two "have enjoyed somewhat of a positive correlation." In other words, the chart of SPY and UUP have moved together since late 2016, and Gordon believes that since UUP has fallen lately, the SPY, so stocks, may follow soon as well.

    Second, Gordon takes a look at a chart of the SPY against the gold-tracking ETF GLD and long-term-Treasury-bond-tracking ETF TLT, saying that the recent rally in GLD and TLT could be pointing to two possibilities.

    "It's either going to be a Fed that's going to be much more accommodative for much longer than we thought, and that's why we're seeing the dollar sell off with gold and bonds rallying," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "If in fact the Fed is prepared to go ahead and continue to raise rates, perhaps we're starting to see a run into the safety of gold and bonds out of the dollar because the stock market might not like the future interest rate increases."

    Since Gordon believes that stocks are going to fall and a run into safety trades may be ahead, the trader wants to go long TLT. Gordon is looking to buy the March 3 120-strike calls and sell the March 3 123-strike calls for a total of $0.93.

    This means that if TLT does close above $123 on March 3, Gordon could net a maximum reward of $207, more than doubling his money in the process. But Gordon stands to recapture the amount he's spending on the trade so long as the TLT closes above $120.93 on expiration day, which is less than 1 percent from the TLT's current levels.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SPY
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • NYSE Trader on the floor
      Trader Talk

      The buzz on the trading floor

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...