Trump caps and ‘pussy hats’: Here’s who benefits when your purchase is political

Trump submitted his application to trademark the phrase "Make America Great Again" back in November of 2012. He has profited from the decision politically and financially ever since.

The phrase is not original. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush both said, "Let's make America great again" in the presidential election of 1980.

Bill Clinton used the phrase in his 1991 presidential announcement speech but more recently referred to it as a "racist dog whistle."

In the 2016 primaries, candidates Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Scott Walker used the phrase until the Trump operation sent cease-and-desist letters. His trademark allowed him to control his opponents and develop exclusive merchandise, most notably in hat form.