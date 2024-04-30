The New York Mets are hiring for one of the most iconic mascot jobs in sports—here's how to apply

The New York Mets are looking for someone to pick up the mantle of one of the most iconic mascots in American sports.

The Flushing, Queens-based ball club recently posted a job listing for a "high-energy, enthusiastic individual" to don Mr. Met's massive baseball-shaped head and serve as the team's most identifiable brand ambassador.

The organization is looking for applicants with proven mascot experience and the ability "to perform physically demanding activities" while in the famous costume.

But the role of manager of "Mascot Operations" for Mr. Met — as well as his wife Mrs. Met — requires much more than putting on the uniform and mask and keeping fans entertained between innings.

It seems that multitasking skills and a proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite are also a must, while a dance and performing arts background is considered "a plus."

Job responsibilities include working with the Mets' marketing team, managing department budgets and coordinating mascot appearances at events around the city.