What Richard Branson learned when Coke put Virgin Cola out of business

Richard Branson was already involved in publishing, music and the airline industry when he decided he could get into the beverage industry, too.

In 1994, an aspiring soda maker had Branson try a blind taste test between his own concoction, Coke and Pepsi. Branson liked the homemade recipe best.

Next, Branson administered the same taste test at his kid's school.

"Overwhelmingly the kids loved the one that wasn't Coke and wasn't Pepsi," says Branson in an interview with Guy Raz on the podcast, "How I Built This."

"So we decided to launch Virgin Cola," says Branson, with the nonchalance typical of an entrepreneur who has so many businesses in his Virgin empire that he says he can't remember the exact number (he estimates the total to be around 250).

Virgin Cola was a hit in the U.K. right away.