As Apple and Facebook lead Nasdaq to a record, here are the next potential winners in the index

The Nasdaq composite index jumped to a record this week as technology stocks rebound from an initial underperformance following the election of Donald Trump.

There's still an investment opportunity for traders to ride the comeback with biotech and other shares in the Nasdaq, based on consensus expectations from Wall Street analysts.



Year to date the Nasdaq composite is up about 5 percent, compared with a return of around 2 percent for the S&P 500 and a gain of 1.4 percent for the Dow.



"Tech is quickly becoming our favorite group as it has been left behind in the Trump bump," Jefferies' strategist Steven DeSanctis wrote in a note to clients at the end of December. "The sector is cyclical and so a faster economy in which rates rise helps this sector."



Large-tech companies such as Apple and Facebook are now hovering near record territory, each up more than 13 percent this year.



So which are some of the next potential winners?

