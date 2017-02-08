Most of us are happy the 2016 presidential election is over. So why did two guys who lost that election get a prime time TV platform Tuesday night to debate Obamacare, one of the most hotly contested political issues of that election? The reason is simple: Because it still really matters. And the good news is that the debate actually did quite a bit of good.
The participants in the debate on CNN were Senators Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz. Sanders was there to represent a general pro-Obamacare side with Cruz advocating for its repeal and replacement. And they were the best choices to present the opposing issues to the public because of where we are right now politically and economically.
Yes, the election is over and Sanders and Cruz lost. But the most crucial battle for the future of the American health-care system is really just starting. In fact, it's more important now than it was eight years ago when the ACA was first being crafted under the then-brand new Obama administration and Democratic Party super majority in Congress. That's because President Donald Trump has called for Obamacare to be repealed and replaced as quickly as possible. And the Republican Congress does not likely have large enough majorities, especially in the Senate, to make those moves without some Democratic help or extraordinary GOP unity.
But the best way to tackle a problem is to pinpoint what the problem is exactly. And Tuesday night's debate helped anyone paying attention to zero in on the key problem in American health care, health insurance, and health legislation: The expense. Time and again, questions were fielded from audience members who are dealing with costly personal medical problems and challenges. They each served as crucial human examples that better showed what the colder statistics have told us for years. The hard truth is that people like those audience members, those 10 percent of Americans who are the sickest, are responsible for 64 percent of all health care costs in the country, according to research by the Department of Health and Human Services. That includes Medicare, Medicaid, and all the other forms of coverage and payment in America.