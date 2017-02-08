"I'm just focused on doing my job, which is protecting consumers. The rest of it is above my pay grade."

The debate is centered on the agency's director, Richard Cordray, who is serving a five-year term that ends in 2018.The CFPB is an independent government agency that is funded through the Federal Reserve. Though Cordray is a presidential appointee, the White House has limited power to remove him. Under the Dodd-Frank Act, the law that established the agency, the head of the CFPB can be dismissed only for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office."

Cordray's protected status is now being challenged by PHH, a New Jersey mortgage servicer that the CFPB had fined $109 million. In November, a panel of judges in the D.C. Circuit Court ruled that the agency lacked critical checks on the director's power. But any changes to the CFPB's structure are on hold while the court decides whether a broader set of judges should weigh in.

Industry experts say the answer could arrive any day. If the court denies the CFPB's request, Trump could dismiss Cordray almost immediately — and the agency would have little recourse to appeal to the Supreme Court under a Republican administration.

"I'm just focused on doing my job, which is protecting consumers," Cordray told CNBC on Wednesday on his way to Capitol Hill. "The rest of it is above my pay grade."