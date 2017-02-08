America's consumer watchdog agency could soon find itself in the crosshairs of the White House.
A D.C. court is expected to rule soon on whether the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is constitutional. But no matter the outcome, critics of the agency have begun laying the groundwork for the Trumpadministration to make dramatic changes to the institution at the heart of President Barack Obama's overhaul of the financial system.
"The CFPB's structure is based on the idea that government is unlimited and rights are dependent on the special dispensation of the experts who know better than the American people," Republican Sens. Ben Sasseof Nebraska and Mike Leeof Utah wrote in a recent letter to the White House.