Early movers: DIS, MDLZ, CTSH, ALK, HUM, TIME, TWX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Walt Disney — Disney reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.55 per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. Revenue, however, came in below forecasts, led by a drop in advertising revenue and tougher comparisons in the movie business. Separately, CEO Robert Iger said he was open to extending his term on the job beyond his scheduled retirement in 16 months.

Mondelez International — Mondelez came in a penny a share below estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 47 cents per share. Revenue for the snack maker was slightly below Street forecasts. CEO Irene Rosenfeld said results were impacted by a number of short-term issues, as well as weakness in its business abroad.

Cognizant Technology — The IT services provider reported adjusted quarterly profit of 87 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue came in just below forecasts. Separately, the company struck an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management, appointing three directors and returning $3.4 billion to shareholders.

Alaska Air — The fifth-largest U.S. carrier beat estimates by 16 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.56 per share. Revenue beat forecasts and the company also increased its quarterly dividend to 30 cents per share from 27-1/2 cents.

Humana — The health insurer earned an adjusted $2.09 per share for its latest quarter, while revenue was slightly below projections. Humana said that it added members in its Medicare Advantage business, and that it would give an update on its transaction to be bought by Aetna by February 16. That deal was blocked in a court ruling last month.

Time Inc. — Meredith Corp. and an investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. have pushed ahead with their pursuit of the publisher of Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and People, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Time Warner — The media company beat estimates by 6 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.25 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. The results were helped by the success of the Harry Potter spin-off movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Time Warner also said it still expected its deal to be bought by AT&T to close later this year.

Allergan — The drugmaker earned an adjusted $3.90 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates of $3.76 a share. Its revenue also came in above forecasts on increased sales of Botox and other therapeutic treatments.

Twitter — Twitter was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at BTIG, which notes an acceleration in daily active users. BTIG said that is especially true in the United States, which has a disproportionate impact on the company's revenue and profits.

Gilead Sciences — Gilead beat Street forecasts by 9 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.70 per share. The drugmaker's revenue also beat estimates. Gilead's results were led by sales of its hepatitis C drugs, but the company did give a lower than expected forecast for sales of those treatments for the full year. Separately, the company announced a 10 percent dividend increase.

Zillow — Zillow reported quarterly profit of 14 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The online real estate website operator's better-than-expected performance came despite a 20 percent drop in display advertising revenue, with the company saying the drop is a result of de-emphasizing display ads and improving the user experience.

Twilio — Twilio broke even for its latest quarter on an adjusted basis, compared to an expected loss of 5 cents per share. The communications technology company saw revenue also beat estimates, and the breakeven quarter on the bottom line was Twilio's first since going public last year.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings missed estimates by 40 cents a share, reporting a quarterly profit of 87 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue was well below forecasts, as well. It also gave a worse-than-expected outlook for the current year, seeing comparable sales growth of 1 to 2 percent.

Panera Bread — Panera reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.05 per share, 5 cents a share above estimates, despite a small miss on the top line. The restaurant chain's bottom-line results are being helped by the upgrades in its restaurants, as well as higher prices.

Yum China — The company more than doubled the 8 cent a share consensus estimate, with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue did come in below forecasts. This was Yum China's first report as a standalone public company following its spin-off from Yum Brands. The company also announced a $300 million stock buyback.

Sanofi — Sanofi said its full-year 2017 earnings would be stable to slightly lower than it saw in 2016. The drugmaker also said it was in no hurry to do any deals, after losing out in its bid to buy Switzerland's Actelion.

Rio Tinto — Rio beat profit forecasts with its latest quarterly report. The mining company also declared a bigger-than-expected dividend, as well as a stock buyback.

Syngenta — Syngenta said it expected its $43 billion deal to buy ChemChina to close during this year's second quarter, as the agriculture chemical maker makes progress in clearing regulatory hurdles.

IntercontinentalExchange — ICE said the Securities and Exchange Commission may bring an enforcement action against its New York Stock Exchange branch over a July 2015 glitch that halted trading for nearly four hours.

Alphabet — The company's Google unit has reportedly struck a deal with Walt Disney to license ESPN, ABC, and other networks for display on Google's YouTube streaming operation, according to The Wall Street Journal.