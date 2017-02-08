GE CEO Jeff Immelt's message to Trump: Hey Mr President, we're running your play

General Electric is a $20 billion U.S. exporter, and exports more goods than it imports. With 5 percent of the world's population and 25% of the world's GDP, the U.S. is already winning, Immelt said.

"We are running the export play. I think these things like wage arbitrage, that's 1980s. That's what GE did in the 1980s. Now when we globalize it's to sell more," Immelt said.

In 2015, General Electric's stock roared higher as the company decided to pivot from its financial divisions and focus on being a leaner industrial manufacturer with a software and digital edge. However, for more than a year, the stock has stayed between the high $20s and low $30s, failing to break out.

While industrial stocks have rallied this year, General Electric's stock is down more than 6 percent. If Immelt were to get called out like Greg Hayes of United Technology was over hiring jobs in the U.S., Immelt said he is prepared with a message for Trump.

"I would say to the President, 'Look, level the playing field. We can take on any company in the world. Help us do that,'" Immelt said.

