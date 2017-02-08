    BREAKING:  Jeff Sessions confirmed as attorney general after contentious day of debate

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    GE CEO Jeff Immelt's message to Trump: Hey Mr President, we're running your play

    General Electric CEO says we don’t need Washington to be global — we are global
    General Electric CEO says we don’t need Washington to be global — we are global   

    While many companies are scrambling to create more jobs in the U.S. to satisfy President Donald Trump's hiring agenda, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt isn't sweating it.

    "We create great jobs here when we sell our products every place, and I think the president knows that," Immelt told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Wednesday.

    Immelt also said he likes what Trump is doing so far when it comes to infrastructure, tax reform and regulatory reform. He plans to help Trump in any way that he can, and intends to lead by example.

    Jeff Immelt CEO of GE featured on Mad Money with Jim Cramer
    Ashlee Espinal | CNBC
    Jeff Immelt CEO of GE featured on Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    General Electric is a $20 billion U.S. exporter, and exports more goods than it imports. With 5 percent of the world's population and 25% of the world's GDP, the U.S. is already winning, Immelt said.

    "We are running the export play. I think these things like wage arbitrage, that's 1980s. That's what GE did in the 1980s. Now when we globalize it's to sell more," Immelt said.

    In 2015, General Electric's stock roared higher as the company decided to pivot from its financial divisions and focus on being a leaner industrial manufacturer with a software and digital edge. However, for more than a year, the stock has stayed between the high $20s and low $30s, failing to break out.

    While industrial stocks have rallied this year, General Electric's stock is down more than 6 percent. If Immelt were to get called out like Greg Hayes of United Technology was over hiring jobs in the U.S., Immelt said he is prepared with a message for Trump.

    "I would say to the President, 'Look, level the playing field. We can take on any company in the world. Help us do that,'" Immelt said.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GE
    ---
    UTX
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...