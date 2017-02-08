Google and H&M create personalized ‘coded couture’ dress based on smartphone app data

"Finding something unique to wear is difficult. It can be expensive or take a lot of time," says Swedish fashion blogger Kenza Zouiten, in a film on the H&M-backed Ivyrevel fashion website.

But now the "I have nothing to wear" dilemma could be solved by a new app, which aims to create a customized dress design based on smartphone data showing someone's location and activity, as well as the weather.

The "data dress" technology is a collaboration between Google and Ivyrevel, and is based on Android's Awareness API, which lets apps "be aware of all aspects of a user's environment," according to a post on the Android Developers' blog.