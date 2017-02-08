Here's what happens to stocks when the dollar falls, in case President Trump is wondering

President Donald Trump reportedly called retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn at 3 a.m. to inquire about whether a stronger dollar or weak one was best for the economy. Why he decided to call his national security advisor in the middle of the night about this is not certain, but it's clear that the greenback is on his mind.

CNBC PRO can clear things up for him a bit with the help of hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.



Here is the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, gold and bonds during the last three major dollar depreciation cycles when the U.S. dollar index fell at least 20 percent without a 20 percent increase at any point during the same time period.

