Job-stealing robots? Not just yet, says Jeff Bezos

. @nypost , whoever your anonymous sources are on this story https://t.co/VFyzGQcOAZ – they’ve mixed up their meds!

"Sources said the plans call for staff to max out at 10 workers per location during any given shift," the paper writes. "'Amazon will utilize technology to minimize labor,' a source close to the situation told The Post."

Bezos didn't share any specifics as to what about the story is inaccurate.

Amazon has been experimenting with brick-and-mortar operations even as it continues to fine-tune more futuristic efforts like drone delivery and robot-powered warehouses, and the company has played up just how little customers of Amazon Go would have to interact with anyone or anything other than their smartphone.

A video released in December introduced the store concept by saying it would boast "no lines, no checkouts, no registers," using systems similar to the ones that power self-driving vehicles.