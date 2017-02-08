Job-stealing robots? Not just yet, says Jeff Bezos

Michael Kovac | Getty Images
Jeff Bezos, speaks onstage during 'The Prime of Mr. Jeff Bezos' at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit.
As the video's shoppers move through the meticulously-organized store, a narrator asks, "What if we could weave the most advanced machine learning, computer vision and AI into the fabric of a store so you never have to wait in line?"
Though the store in the video appears largely unmanned, the careful viewer will notice a few background players in orange Amazon t-shirts, stocking shelves and moving around.
Though the company he founded certainly grabs its fair share of headlines, it's rare for Bezos to respond to them directly.
Of late he's favored Twitter as an outlet for his musings on the stratosphere, tweeting his support for the concept of a superhighway in space, expressing gratitude to John Glenn and thanking Buzz Aldrin for visiting the headquarters of Blue Origin, his space-focused startup.
As for The Post's claims of gargantuan profit margins for stores that don't need to pay human employees, Bezos indicated with a wink that he'd be interested in learning more.