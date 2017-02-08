As the Donald Trump train makes its way further along the twisting tracks in Washington, it's finding that the ride can get bumpy.

After all, a president can't do everything by executive order. He has to work with Congress to push through the more complicated legislative items, and in doing so ultimately will encounter the infamous sausage-making process that dominates lawmaking.

The question for Wall Street is whether the improved sentiment and record-breaking market rally can continue if Trump's legislative agenda hits a few walls along the way.

For now, at least, investors seem willing to go along for the ride, so long as it at least appears as if things are moving in the right direction.

"What he has to do and the administration has to do is show that they're making what the market perceives to be meaningful progress," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "If there is anything that shows a substantial amount of progress and something looks pro-business, I think we'll see the market break out to new highs again."

Concern has risen as some of the key parts of the Trump plan may have to wait, despite aggressive talk from the president.