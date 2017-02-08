Nordstrom shares briefly drop after Trump tweets daughter Ivanka was treated 'unfairly'

Shares of Nordstrom fell from session highs Wednesday after President Donald Trump said his daughter, Ivanka Trump, had been treated unfairly by the company.

Midmorning Wednesday Trump tweeted: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Last week, the upscale department store chain said it is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand.

Nordstrom reportedly indicated the change is part of the normal comings and goings of the fashion business. Politics was never mentioned.

Shares of the company declined more than 1 percent immediately after the tweet. They then turned positive and were up modestly.

A spokesperson from Nordstrom did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

When asked about the tweet on a call on Wednesday, National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay said, "I think what we're all seeing is that we're living in a world with a different kind of a chief executive in the white house."

"We're learning, all of us, how to work in that environment," he said.

He went on to say they've been encouraged by Trump's intentions so far.

"Our view has been all along that the president is a businessman, the president is a retailer and so, as a result, we're optimistic," he said.

Shay also mentioned that they agree with the president's previous statement that a border adjustment tax is confusing and complicated.

"We're trying to find ways to be aligned and be supportive," he said.

With Wednesday's drop, the company's shares are down more than 10 percent year to date.

—CNBC's Krystina Gustafson contributed to this report.