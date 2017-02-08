Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

The 9th District Federal Court of Appeals announced that there will be no decision on President Donald Trump's immigration executive order on Wednesday. The court said it will provide advance notice of 60 to 90 minutes when a decision is imminent.

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman was released early from a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana on Wednesday morning. He was convicted over a decade ago on public corruption charges.

La-Z-Boy recalled a series of recliners due to a shock hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power supply housing for certain recliners can crack and break. The affected recliners were sold between September 2015 and November 2016.

Big 12 Conference officials said they will withhold millions of dollars in conference earnings from Baylor University until it is determined that the school is in compliance with Title IX guidelines and regulations. The officials allege Baylor ignored multiple reports of sexual assault levied against members of the football team.