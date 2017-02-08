Older Americans were especially keen on keeping financial secrets from their spouse. One in ten survey participants aged 63 to 71 reported having a hidden credit card or bank account, while 3 percent of millennials did the same.

Meanwhile, close to 40 percent of baby boomers splurged on purchases exceeding $500 while keeping their significant other in the dark.

"Because most Americans live on a budget or go paycheck-to-paycheck, and they don't have a lot of savings, the idea of spending $500 without saying anything to your partner can be really damaging to your finances," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

The website estimates that as many as 12 million Americans are keeping secret accounts and credit cards.

Now might be the time to come clean about your concealed cash and spending habits.