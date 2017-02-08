In a perfect world, partners would discuss their spending before they cohabitate or get married. It's not enough to talk about paying for things you need — rent, utilities and food — as well as your income and debts, you also have to talk about your cash habits.
"Money and financial difficulties are at the heart of the breakup of so many marriages, and it's so important to have those conversations before you really need to have them," Schulz said.
Get your issues out in the open by scheduling a one-on-one with your spouse. Be sure to bring out your relevant paperwork, including your bank and credit card statements, loan balances and other reports.
"It may not be the most fun conversation, but it's important to be honest and open about your spending and how much you and your partner are comfortable with spending without telling each other," Schulz said.