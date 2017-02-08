Whole Foods adjusted earnings: 39 cents per share, vs expected EPS of 39 cents

Whole Foods Market is expected to report its sixth consecutive same-store sales decline after the bell on Wednesday, as the high-end grocer grapples with lower food prices and competition from more value-oriented players.

Analysts predict Whole Foods earned 39 cents a share during the first quarter, on revenue of $4.98 billion, according to a consensus estimate by Thomson Reuters.

That would compare with 46 cents a share in the prior-year period, on $4.83 billion in sales.

Yet while the addition of new stores is seen pushing the company's total revenue higher, analysts are not as optimistic about sales at its existing stores. They anticipate Whole Foods' comparable sales declined 1.8 percent during the quarter, according to FactSet.

Whole Foods has been struggling to get shoppers into its stores as lower-price competitors offer organic foods at a discount. It's also been struggling to grow sales in a deflationary environment.

The company is taking steps to boost its performance, including the rollout of a more budget-friendly store fleet called 365 by Whole Foods Market. And at the end of 2016, the grocer did away with its co-CEO structure, shifting naming John Mackey the sole leader. The company said that Walter Robb would remain on its board of directors.

"While food prices are starting to reflate, we expect much of the benefit to be offset by the company's need to invest in price to be more competitive," Joseph Feldman, senior research analyst at the Telsey Advisory Group, told investors ahead of the release.