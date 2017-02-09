China’s nuclear missile policy put under strain by US plan

Zhao said at present there is no sign that the very top Chinese leaders are changing their attitude toward nuclear capabilities, but he does detect a growing voice among low-level analysts, military scholars and media commentators calling on China to expand its arsenal.
M.Taylor Fravel, Associate Professor of Political Science in the Security Studies Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, agreed that China is extremely sensitive to U.S. capabilities and will be watching the Trump administration's next moves closely.
"During the transition, he [Trump] suggested that the U.S. should expand its nuclear forces.
"If so, China may conclude that it needs to accelerate the pace of its nuclear force modernization to ensure that it can deter a first strike by a much larger U.S. force," he said by email Wednesday.
And Taylor Fravel said China may also update its weaponry to ensure it can get past any U.S. missile defense system.
But the co-author of a report on U.S.-China Strategic Stability said there is little sign of a shift in attitude from Beijing just yet.
"China's leaders have historically viewed the role of nuclear weapons as limited to deterring a nuclear attack only.
"The main concern driving China regarding its nuclear capabilities is ensuring the robustness second-strike capability, defined as being able to launch a nuclear attack after being attacked first with nuclear weapons," he said.
Taylor Fravel also said China has long been in a technological position to upgrade its weapons.
"But technology is not destiny, especially with nuclear weapons.
"That China has chosen not to build a large nuclear force despite being able to do so is more revealing about China's intentions than its possession of the capability to upgrade its nuclear weapons," he said.