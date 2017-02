The rule that governs 401(k) plans — the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 — has kept states from moving forward with payroll deduction IRAs. This was because it wasn't clear how these state-based plans would be subject to ERISA.

"When something is subject to ERISA, it becomes expensive to maintain," said Marcia Wagner, managing director of The Wagner Law Group in Boston.

The DOL's rule from last summer would keep ERISA from pre-empting state law. These jurisdictions already have their own regulations for retirement plans which would apply to the IRAs.

"Employers will face a confusing patchwork of rules, and many small businesses may forgo offering retirement plans altogether," Rooney said in a statement. "Congress must act to protect workers and small businesses from these misguided regulations."