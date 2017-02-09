Daft Punk to open first pop-up shop in Los Angeles this Saturday

Electronic musicians Daft Punk are to open their first pop-up shop in Los Angeles, featuring archive pieces including clothing, art, photography and the robot helmets the band is known for, according to an online statement.

The shop, hosted by the Maxfield Gallery in West Hollywood, will be open from February 11 to 19 and was announced this week by the band on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Band members Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo released their first single as Daft Punk in 1994, and have had hits with "Around the World", "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" and "Get Lucky." The band is known for its distinctive look and sound, blending technology and visuals including robot helmets and sequined suits.

"Part trip into the Daft Punk archives and part shopping experience, the pop-up will take place at a unique architectural space Maxfield has established in West Hollywood CA," the statement said.