    Daft Punk to open first pop-up shop in Los Angeles this Saturday

    Electronic musicians Daft Punk are to open their first pop-up shop in Los Angeles, featuring archive pieces including clothing, art, photography and the robot helmets the band is known for, according to an online statement.

    The shop, hosted by the Maxfield Gallery in West Hollywood, will be open from February 11 to 19 and was announced this week by the band on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

    Band members Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo released their first single as Daft Punk in 1994, and have had hits with "Around the World", "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" and "Get Lucky." The band is known for its distinctive look and sound, blending technology and visuals including robot helmets and sequined suits.

    "Part trip into the Daft Punk archives and part shopping experience, the pop-up will take place at a unique architectural space Maxfield has established in West Hollywood CA," the statement said.

    Maxfield designers have also created a range of items for sale, as well as official Daft Punk merchandise from New Era caps to K-Way jackets. Toys will also feature, made by Medicom, the company behind the figurines made for the 2010 film Tron: Legacy, whose soundtrack was written by the duo.

    The Daftpunk.com website currently sells branded merchandise including an official yo-yo made by Russell, an "Around the World" Frisbee made by Wham-O and a custom edition Fisher Bullet Space pen.

    The Maxfield store was founded by Tommy Perse in 1969 and has recently featured collections from brands including Vetements, Alaïa and Kanye West's clothing line Yeezy.

