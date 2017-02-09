Expedia CEO's closing remark on earnings call: 'Hopefully we will all be alive to see the end of next year'

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi ended the travel company's fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday with a remark that had some people doing a double take.

When the CEO was asked for closing remarks, he responded by thanking the company's global employee base for the improved performance in 2016 and then added, "Hopefully we will all be alive to see the end of next year."

CNBC reached out to Expedia for comment. A spokesman responded, "We do not have anything additional to share."

Still, Khosrowshahi's comment did result in several tweets, including one that called him a "Trump critic."

Last month, the Iranian American businessman, who once was a refugee, tweeted a New York Times story about Expedia supporting a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's immigration ban. In his tweet, the CEO wrote: "Standing up for our travelers and our immigrant roots."



