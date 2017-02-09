Insurance giants may no longer be 'too big to fail'

Insurance stocks rose sharply Thursday as a memo circulated by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, said proposed legislation would no longer deem those companies "too big to fail."

In the years after the financial crisis, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a consortium of regulators, labeled AIG, MetLife and Prudential as "systemically important" to the economy – meaning a failure of one of those companies would have far-reaching effects.

But Hensarling's memo, obtained by CNBC, listed among other things a commitment to "remove remaining nonbank SIFI references."

Large banks, it appears, will still fall into that category, which carries hefty regulatory costs, strict government oversight and the need to carry excess capital in order to avoid being bailed out in a crisis.