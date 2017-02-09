Another Under Armour-sponsored star takes issue with Kevin Plank's Trump support

    U.S. News

    Another Under Armour-sponsored star is disagreeing with founder Kevin Plank's comments earlier this week praising President Donald Trump.

    Ballet dancer Misty Copeland wrote on Instagram that she "strongly" disagreed with Plank's comments he made in an interview with CNBC.

    "I think he's highly passionate," Plank said Tuesday. "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity."

    Plank's comments quickly came under fire with some calling for a boycott of the apparel brand. Referring to Plank's description of Trump as an "asset," NBA star and Under Armour-sponsored athlete Steph Curry said: "I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et.'"

    I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender, and career on the world stage. However, I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank's recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported. Those of you who have supported and followed my career know that the one topic I've never backed away from speaking openly about is the importance of diversity and inclusion. It is imperative to me that my partners and sponsors share this belief. I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves.

    Copeland said her sponsors must reflect her belief in the importance of diversity and inclusion.

    "I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves," she wrote.

    Misty Copeland, who became in the first black woman principal dancer last year in the 75-year-history of the American Ballet Theatre, poses for a photo on Thursday, June 30, 2016.
