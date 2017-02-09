Trump promises a major tax announcement in a few weeks   

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will announce a tax plan in a few weeks, in his latest move to fulfill campaign promises.

In a meeting with U.S. airline executives, Trump spoke again on removing regulations for American businesses.

"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax," Trump said.

Stocks and Treasury yields had jumped in the wake of Trump's Nov. 8 victory, amid the prospects for looser regulations in certain sectors, lower tax rates and fiscal stimulus.

However, investors appeared to be worried about delays after complications surrounding Republican attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday night, Trump said a replacement for Obamacare might not be ready until next year.

"You have to remember Obamacare doesn't work, so we are putting in a wonderful plan," Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly.

After Trump's comments on Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield moved up slightly. The dollar also jumped on Trump's announcement. The S&P moved about 4 points.

"That added to the bearish price action that was already in place. It was more contributing to the negative tone that was in place. His comments were worth about two basis points," said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO

"People were talking about it," he said, but added that it provided no detail and therefore not much clarity for the markets.

On Thursday, Trump met with U.S. aviation executives to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform. Trump said the current government contract for a new air traffic control system is not good and "obsolete"

Trump said the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot.

The White House meeting came at a time of heightened tension within the industry after U.S. carriers raised concerns about ongoing trade agreements with foreign carriers. Trump has vowed to renegotiate or scrap trade deals he sees as unfair between the United States and other countries.

The Trump administration had not yet addressed the U.S. carriers' competition concerns

—CNBC's Patti Domm and Reuters contributed to this report.