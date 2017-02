But the company reported forward guidance that was slightly below estimates. Yelp expects $25 million to $28 million adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the first quarter, below the $30 million average forecast by FactSet.

Yelp also predicted revenue of $195 million to $199 million in the first quarter. FactSet estimates were $204.4 million.



Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said in a statement that the San Francisco company would focus on increasing engagement on the app, expanding transactions and broadening its sales strategy this year.