Birchbox CEO: Sending great cold emails was how I first found success

Katia Beauchamp had no experience in technology or beauty when she co-founded the company whose name would become synonymous with the subscription-box model.

"My co-founder and I, neither of us were in tech. Neither of us were in beauty," the Birchbox CEO says, speaking at a recent Bloomberg Cornell Tech event.

The company, which has raised more than $86 million in venture capital, delivers sample-size beauty products each month to more than one million subscribers.

Not only did Beauchamp and co-founder Hayley Barna lack industry experience, but they were told by investors that the company wouldn't catch on.



So the duo, then students at the Harvard Business School, turned to cold-emailing.

"I cold-emailed every CEO of the beauty industry you can imagine," Beauchamp says. "And it worked."