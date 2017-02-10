    Movies

    Cuddle up with one of these top-grossing romantic movies for Valentine's Day

    Valentine's Day is upon us, so what better way to spend it than curled up on the couch with that special someone, watching a romantic movie?

    The good news is streaming technology has made choosing an old movie as easy as it's ever been. The bad news is there are so many different films to choose from that trying to pick one can be borderline overwhelming. Yet certain movies—particularly those of the romantic variety—are more familiar than others, so there's a tendency to revisit old favorites on multiple occasions. That can take some of the pressure off.

    Using data from Box Office Mojo, CNBC.com has compiled a list of the highest-grossing romantic movies of all time. The figures are adjusted for inflation so there may be a few surprise names on the list.

    Getty Images
    What Women Want (2000)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $183 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $255 million

    In a long-ago era when Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt were both bankable movie stars, the pair teamed up for this romantic comedy, which depicted Gibson as a male chauvinist who becomes capable of psychically hearing women's thoughts after an accident with a hair dryer.


    Lee Evans, Matt Dillon and Ben Stiller in a scene from the film 'There's Something About Mary', 1996.
    20th Century-Fox | Getty Images
    Lee Evans, Matt Dillon and Ben Stiller in a scene from the film 'There's Something About Mary', 1996.

    There's Something About Mary (1998)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $176 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $259 million

    This 1998 comedy starred Ben Stiller as a man vying for the affections of Mary, played by Cameron Diaz, years after a derailed first date. The movie pushed the boundaries of gross-out jokes to new heights, but less-squeamish audiences flocked to see it—making "Mary" a sleeper hit of that year.

    'Coming to America' starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, Queens, New York, 1988
    John D. Kisch | Separate Cinema Archive | Getty Images
    'Coming to America' starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, Queens, New York, 1988

    Coming to America (1988)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $128 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $260 million

    "Coming to America" tells the story of an African prince (played by Eddie Murphy) who comes to Queens, New York in search of a woman to marry but hides his true identity. Also starring a pre-talk show Arsenio Hall, some sharp-eyed viewers might recognize a cameo from Samuel L. Jackson.

    Ben Affleck stares at Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the film 'Pearl Harbor', 2001.
    Buena Vista | Getty Images
    Ben Affleck stares at Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the film 'Pearl Harbor', 2001.

    Pearl Harbor (2001)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $199 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $270 million

    A love triangle set against the events of the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, this romance starred Kate Beckinsdale, Josh Hartnett and The Batman himself, Ben Affleck. Helmed by "Transformers" director Michael Bay, it earned scathing reviews and was nominated for six Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture.


    Getty Images
    Twilight (Franchise) (2008-2012)
    Inflation-Adjusted Franchise Average: $296 million

    Based on the novels of the same name, the teen-themed epic tells the story of Bella and her sullen vampire boyfriend Edward. The entire franchise was good for approximately $1.4 billion at the domestic box office, and an inflation-adjusted average of almost $300 million per movie.

    Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990.
    Buena Vista | Getty Images
    Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990.

    Pretty Woman (1990)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $178 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $327 million

    The move that made Julia Roberts a household name was originally conceived as a dark film about the dangers of working as a prostitute. Also starring Richard Gere as Roberts' well-to-do John, audiences ate it up and turned it into the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time…for a while, at least.


    My Big Fat Greek Wedding
    Getty Images
    My Big Fat Greek Wedding

    My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $241 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $322 million

    The story of a mousy woman who falls for an upper-class dreamboat, it took four months and lots of word of mouth before it became a hit. With a production budget of $5 million, its $369 million worldwide box office take also meant it had one of the best returns on investment of any movie ever made.

    Richard Gere and Debra Winger featured in the movie An Officer and a Gentleman - 1982
    Röhnert | ullstein bild | Getty Images
    Richard Gere and Debra Winger featured in the movie An Officer and a Gentleman - 1982

    An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $130 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $323 million

    This 1982 romantic drama stars Richard Gere as a Navy trainee and Debra Winger as his love interest. The movie also stars Louis Gossett, Jr. in an powerful performance as the drill instructor. The final scene included the hit song,"Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, which was nearly as memorable as the movie itself.


    Demi Moore is embraced by Patrick Swayze in a scene from the film 'Ghost', 1990.
    Paramount | Getty Images
    Demi Moore is embraced by Patrick Swayze in a scene from the film 'Ghost', 1990.

    Ghost (1990)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $218 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $400 million

    A murdered man (played by Patrick Swayze), trying to communicate with his girlfriend (played by Demi Moore) became the surprise hit of 1990. It was the second-highest grossing movie of the year, and left such blockbusters as "Dances with Wolves" eating dust. The film featured an erotic pottery wheel scene which has been parodied countless times.

    Kate Winslet offers her hand to Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from the film 'Titanic', 1997. (
    20th Century-Fox | Getty Images
    Kate Winslet offers her hand to Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from the film 'Titanic', 1997. (

    Titanic (1997)
    Domestic Box Office Total: $659 million
    Inflation-Adjusted Total: $985 million

    "Titanic" isn't just the highest-grossing romantic movie of all time – it was the highest-grossing movie of all time—until director James Cameron made "Avatar" 12 years later. A love story set against the backdrop of the famous shipwreck, the movie earned critical raves and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. "Titanic" was re-released in 3D in 2012, and it remains a popular favorite today.