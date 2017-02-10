"We have much more information about the health of our car than about our bodies. When data is available to more people, we're leading more informed lives."

Studying sweat can be used to predict health, Sousa said. The effects of losing fluids and electrolytes through sweat have been studied for nearly 50 years. Gatorade, for example, began as a study related to sweat after heat-related illnesses sidelined football players at the University of Florida.

In the past, individuals had to go to performance centers to get sweat tests. "But the measurements are only for a specific point in time," said Jake Ireland, CEO of Hickory Venture Capital, whose firm invested $500,000 in Kenzen. Patches overcome two of the biggest drawbacks of that legacy approach: They monitor body signals 24 hours a day and can be applied by the individual.

Other experts hope that patches will also overcome some of the criticism of wearables like Fitbit devices. "We need more stickiness in wearables," said Dr. Aenor Sawyer, associate director of strategic relations for the UCSF Center for Digital Health Innovation. "And sustaining adoption has been a dilemma, since wrist wearables can be taken on and off or may be forgotten."

Americans are still buying fitness trackers, but they no longer wear them as much.

Fitbit, which recently reported disappointing earnings and layoffs, is down more than 63 percent in the past year and more than 80 percent all-time since its first day of trading.

Recent growth for the niche has been lackluster. The wearables industry grew only 3.1 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2016, according to IDC. While Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway recently invested in wearables, a move that caught attention, the famed investor explained it as a bet on the future of the centuries-old jewelry business (of which Buffett is already a big investor) and a bet on what will be stocked on jewelry shelves in the future, not a health-tech play.