People in Maine are more likely to break their ankles (ski crashes?) and residents of Oklahoma are more likely to sprain their rotator cuffs (too much lassoing?) compared with the rest of the United States. Those are some of the curious findings of a new analysis from healthcare-database site Amino.

After the company noticed that almost one out of six patients in its pool of data was diagnosed with an injury last year, they thought they'd look into how people are getting hurt. So they trawled electronic insurance claims data from 2012 to 2016 to determine which injuries are more common in each state compared to the national average.

Specifically, they looked at claims containing one of the 3,000 International Classification of Diseases, or ICD codes, for physical injuries alone (sprains, cuts, broken bones). The analysts grouped these into 170 sets and gave them common names (so, for instance, all 38 types of contusions became "bruising"). There were 244 million claims in Amino's database during that time period, including those injury code sets, and they figured out the distribution of the cases nationally and in each state. Then, the fun part: calculating which injuries were disproportionately more or less common in each state compared to nationwide rates.



Because there are oh so many ways you can hurt yourself, no one injury accounts for more than 7 or 8 percent of the total diagnoses in any state. That said, the most common ones are pretty similar across the country: Bruising and open wounds or cuts are the the most frequent injury claim in every state except for Colorado, where residents are most likely to maim themselves as the result of a fall. The map of these findings is pretty boring, to say the least.'