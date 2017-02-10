Top Apple analyst predicts 3 wireless charging iPhones this year — but they'll cost you

The three new phones, scheduled for release this year, will all feature wireless charging, Kuo wrote in a research note, according to technology blog 9to5Mac. But because of the combined new charging system, a glass casing, and a 3-D sensor, phone production will need extra steps to keep it from overheating, Kuo reportedly wrote.

That could add to the final sale price. Kuo, who's known for accuracy, predicted that the total cost of the 3-D Touch module could rise 30 percent to 50 percent, according to 9to5Mac.

For more on Kuo's iPhone predictions, see the full story at 9to5Mac.com.



