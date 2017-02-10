    BREAKING:  Fed Gov. Daniel Tarullo resigning on or around April 5

    Snapchat to co-produce a reality show about getting back together with your ex

    Announced just in time for Valentine's Day

    Snapchat announced on Friday a new show, "Second Chance," that brings people face-to-face with their former flames for a shot at closure, or even reconciliation.

    The "raw" and "heartfelt" 8-week unscripted series will available in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia in April. Snapchat said it's the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat that is not based on an existing television brand or franchise.

    The new reality show is another example of Snapchat's growing media ambitions as it prepares to wow Wall Street and sell shares to the public. Known for a messaging app for disappearing images, Snap has also expanded to sell gadgets and distribute original content.

    Surfer and Snapchat Content Creator Danny Berk and Recording Artist and Actress Olivia Holt snapchat at the Citadel Outlets' 15th Annual Tree Lighting Concert at Citadel Outlets on November 5, 2016 in City of Commerce, California.
    Greg Doherty | Getty Images
    Partnering with traditional media companies lets Snap take a part of advertisers' TV ad budget while letting media companies a window to younger audiences.

    "Second Chance" is being created by 45th & Dean, a digital branch of A&E Networks, as part of a new partnership deal with Snap.

    Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal has agreed to air shows on Snapchat through a multi-year content and advertising partnership.

    — CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.