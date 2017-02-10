Snapchat to co-produce a reality show about getting back together with your ex

Snapchat announced on Friday a new show, "Second Chance," that brings people face-to-face with their former flames for a shot at closure, or even reconciliation.



The "raw" and "heartfelt" 8-week unscripted series will available in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia in April. Snapchat said it's the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat that is not based on an existing television brand or franchise.

The new reality show is another example of Snapchat's growing media ambitions as it prepares to wow Wall Street and sell shares to the public. Known for a messaging app for disappearing images, Snap has also expanded to sell gadgets and distribute original content.