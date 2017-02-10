    Personal Finance

    The 12 cities where you can live large on $60,000

    Everyone wants to live well in the years ahead, but that may simply boil down to where you choose to live.

    The best places are likely the ones where you can find a job, earn a good salary and buy a nice home. In a 2016 report, job-hunting site Glassdoor calculated the top spots where your pay will go furthest, based on salaries and home values. The jobs site came up with a cost of living ratio — a city's median base salary divided by its median home value. (A higher ratio number is better.)

    Noticeably missing are some of America's biggest cities. While you can certainly earn more in hubs like New York and San Francisco, fewer people can afford to buy a house or an apartment there.

    "Though there are certainly other financial factors to consider when taking into account the total cost of living, this data reinforces that pay typically goes further in mid-sized cities versus big metropolitan areas where there is often tighter competition for housing," said Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist.

    Here are the top 12 places where an average paycheck goes a very long way and the quality of life is great (even without a view of the Golden Gate).

    12. Houston

    Cost of living ratio: 38%

    Median base salary: $65,000

    Median home value: $172,100

    Number of open jobs: 72,033

    Aerial view of a neighborhood in Houston.
    Thomas Northcut | Getty Images
    Aerial view of a neighborhood in Houston.

    11. Buffalo, NY

    Cost of living ratio: 39%

    Median base salary: $50,000

    Median home value: $128,100

    Number of open jobs: 13,599

    The downtown area of Buffalo, New York.
    Lonely Planet | Getty Images
    The downtown area of Buffalo, New York.

    10. Louisville, Ky

    Cost of living ratio: 39%

    Median base salary: $54,000

    Median home value: $137,500

    Number of open jobs: 22,693

    Victorian mansions in Louisville, Kentucky.
    Source: Old Louisville Neighborhood Council
    Victorian mansions in Louisville, Kentucky.

    9. Kansas City, Mo

    Cost of living ratio: 39%

    Median base salary: $58,000

    Median home value: $147,500

    Number of open jobs: 35,639

    Kansas City Missouri
    Andrew Rich | Getty Images

    8. Birmingham, Ala

    Cost of living ratio: 40%

    Median base salary: $50,800

    Median home value: $128,000

    Number of open jobs: 15,299

    Visitors walk in front of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.
    Hal Yeager | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Visitors walk in front of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

    7. Cincinnati

    Cost of living ratio: 40%

    Median base salary: $57,179

    Median home value: $143,400

    Number of open jobs: 32,605

    Highway bridges heading into downtown Cincinnati.
    William Manning | Getty Images
    Highway bridges heading into downtown Cincinnati.

    6. St. Louis

    Cost of living ratio: 40%

    Median base salary: $56,896

    Median home value: $141,900

    Number of open jobs: 35,300

    St. Louis
    DelensMode | Moment Open | Getty Images
    St. Louis

    5. Indianapolis

    Cost of living ratio: 43%

    Median base salary: $56,000

    Median home value: $130,200

    Number of open jobs: 33,090

    Downtown Indianapolis
    Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
    Downtown Indianapolis

    4. Cleveland

    Cost of living ratio: 44%

    Median base salary: $55,000

    Median home value: $125,500

    Number of open jobs: 29,304

    Pedestrians walk past restaurants and shops on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland.
Ron Antonelli | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Ron Antonelli | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Pedestrians walk past restaurants and shops on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland.

    3. Pittsburgh

    Cost of living ratio: 45%

    Median base salary: $56,896

    Median home value: $126,700

    Number of open jobs: 46,379

    A view of Pittsburgh
    UniversalImagesGroup | Getty Images
    A view of Pittsburgh

    2. Memphis, Tenn

    Cost of living ratio: 46%

    Median base salary: $52,000

    Median home value: $112,100

    Number of open jobs: 17,982

    Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Bruce Yuanyue Bi | Getty Images
    Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee.

    1. Detroit

    Cost of living ratio: 50%

    Median base salary: $61,500

    Median home value: $123,100

    Number of open jobs: 54,808

    People stand outside of a home for sale in the East English Village neighborhood of Detroit.
Joshua Lott | Getty Images
    Joshua Lott | Getty Images
    People stand outside of a home for sale in the East English Village neighborhood of Detroit.

