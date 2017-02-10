"The one dynamic of Trump is, we're seeing a lot of associations, corporations, others engaging law firms and lobbyists to understand what the Trump dynamic will mean. So we are seeing ... an uptick just in the last month or so in the defense and intelligence related community demand (for housing). So one may view the glass half full; I view as the glass almost to the top, we're feeling very good about the upper end space…

I mean if the Trump initiative about freezing government hiring is in fact put into place ... President Reagan tried to do this back in the early to mid 1980s and all that happened was the defense contractors, the private sector guys expanded greatly to fill the void. And we'd much rather prefer doing deals with the private sector contractors than trying to work with the GSA (which handles government procurement including housing) ... So if in fact, the freeze is put into place, we view it as a positive thing in terms of ... the demand from the services aren't going away. And so, if it gets shifted from the public to private sector, that's a good thing for Northern Virginia landlords."