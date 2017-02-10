Why this CEO says everyone should work at McDonald's at least once

According to Sheryl Palmer, CEO of the home-building company Taylor Morrison, everyone can benefit from working at fast-food giant McDonald's

She knows that from first-hand experience.



The CEO got a job at McDonald's at age 15 and worked her way up the ranks through high school and college, she tells Adam Bryant of The New York Times: "I went into marketing, doing a lot of community functions. When I was 20, I became McDonald's marketing manager for San Diego."



"Every 16-year-old should have to work at McDonald's, because you really do learn how to work," she continues. "You have to pull back the equipment and sweep behind. There are no shortcuts. You had to do it right because it was such a part of their brand.

"There were a lot of life lessons in that job."

