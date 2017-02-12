Employees in Asia are more downbeat about their jobs than the global average, with a survey showing slightly less than one-third of those polled were happy in their work and pointing to uneasy communications with bosses as one factor.

Human resource solutions firm TinyPulse said only 28 percent of employees in Asia Pacific reported feeling happy at work, while 30 percent of employees around the world said they were happy at work, said Ketti Salemme, a communications manager at TinyPulse.

"There is not a huge difference, but it does show that (the) majority of employees, (both) in and out of the Asia Pacific region, do not feel happy at work," Salemme added.

More than one million responses from employees across 1,000 organizations were collected for the 2017 Employee Engagement Report, which uncovered several noticeable disparities between employees in the region and their counterparts around the world.