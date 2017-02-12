Asian markets traded mixed after North Korea said early Monday the test of a new missile type at the weekend was successful and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Australia's ASX 200 traded up 0.48 percent, supported by its energy sub-index, which was up 1.49 percent and its materials sub-index, which added 2.18 percent.



Nikkei Stock Average added 0.4 percent, after government data showed that Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.0 percent in the fourth-quarter, supported by solid exports and capital expenditure. The preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) reading was below a Reuters poll estimates of 1.1 percent growth.

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also met up with President Donald Trump over the weekend, in what was described as a smooth meeting.

Trump had set aside harsh rhetoric about Japan stealing American jobs and taking advantage of U.S. defense aid over the weekend, and reaffirmed that "U.S. commitment to defend Japan through the full range of U.S. military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, is unwavering," in a joint statement.