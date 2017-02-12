    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia stocks mixed; Nikkei up 0.6%, ASX adds 0.5%, Kospi slips 0.1%

    Asian markets traded mixed after North Korea said early Monday the test of a new missile type at the weekend was successful and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

    Australia's ASX 200 traded up 0.48 percent, supported by its energy sub-index, which was up 1.49 percent and its materials sub-index, which added 2.18 percent.

    Nikkei Stock Average added 0.4 percent, after government data showed that Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.0 percent in the fourth-quarter, supported by solid exports and capital expenditure. The preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) reading was below a Reuters poll estimates of 1.1 percent growth.

    The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also met up with President Donald Trump over the weekend, in what was described as a smooth meeting.

    Trump had set aside harsh rhetoric about Japan stealing American jobs and taking advantage of U.S. defense aid over the weekend, and reaffirmed that "U.S. commitment to defend Japan through the full range of U.S. military capabilities, both nuclear and conventional, is unwavering," in a joint statement.

    South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.07 percent, as the market grapples with North Korea's missile test on Sunday morning.

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday morning, the first such test since President Trump was elected. This would be the first test of Trump's pledges to get tough on the hermit state, and comes on the heels of Trump's weekend meeting with Abe and his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping last Friday.

    South Korea's finance ministry said it would act swiftly in case financial markets show signs of volatility in the wake of North Korea's missile launch on Sunday.

    Samsung Electronics fell 1.09 percent within the first 15 minutes of trading, while Samsung Engineering was down 0.79 percent and Samsung C&T plunged 1.96 percent.

    Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was summoned again by the special prosecutor's office for further questions on bribery charges related to a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye. Last month, Lee was questioned for more than 22 hours, but a court rejected a warrant to arrest him.

    Major U.S. indexes continued its uptrend last Friday on the back of President Donald Trump's promise of a tax plan in the near future. The Dow Jones industrial average up 0.48
    percent at 20,269.37, the S&P 500 gained 0.36 percent, at 2,316.10 and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.33 percent higher at 5,734.13.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 100.83 The yen also weakened against the dollar, at 113.63, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7658.

    India's consumer price index is due later in the day.

    Crude oil prices received a lift on Friday after reports that OPEC members have delivered more than 90 percent of the promised output cuts.

    Brent crude futures surged up 1.9 percent to settle at $56.70 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures settled up 1.6 percent at $53.86.

