Youth unemployment in the Middle East and North Africa region is at an "alarming scale" while women's participation in the workforce is low in Arab countries, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Deputy Secretary-General Mari Kiviniemi said, urging governments to change the dynamics.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Kiviniemi outlined the problems facing the region and urged governments to improve the situation for young people and women who she said are "key" for countries to prosper.

"We are seeing an alarming scale of youth unemployment, the highest in the world," Kiviniemi said.

"Young people express lower levels of trust in government than their parents," Kiviniemi said. "Yet the Arab youth are more educated and connected than ever and represent one of the biggest assets of region."