President Donald Trump's anti-globalization sentiments are just a "phase" and will go away, the chairman of Dubai ports operator DP World told CNBC on Sunday.

"What Donald Trump wants is fair trade, fair trade versus free trade now," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a TV interview at the World Government Summit in Dubai. "If you look at the U.S. it is open for every product, so for America … if American products don't get in easily to China, America will react."

He added: "They want fair trade and nobody can object and I think these are legitimate reasons behind what you hear, but none-the-less all these anti-globalization sentiments is going to pass away, it's a phase.

"It's a phase where everyone is excited, that's what actually got Donald Trump elected, that feeling that I am losing my job and others are competing with us, unfairly and that is where we are coming from – I think everyone is going to abide by the general agreement on trade and tariffs."