Verizon announced on Sunday that it would begin offering unlimited data plans for subscribers, several years after it joined competitors in backing away from bottomless data packages.

In a statement, the company said that with Verizon Unlimited, cellular users would get unlimited data use on smartphones and tablets, in addition to video streaming, hotspot and calls to both Mexico and Canada.The plan, which will launch on Monday and Verizon called a "great value," will cost $80 for unlimited data, calls and texting; or $45 per line for four separate lines carrying the same features.

There was a catch, however: Verizon added that after 22 GB of data usage on any one line, the company might "prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion." Verizon added that it would maintain its existing data plans for those who didn't want unlimited data.