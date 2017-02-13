11 bad money habits to break before 30

Time is on your side when it comes to investing, thanks to the power of compound interest. And contrary to popular belief, you don't need to be a personal finance expert or even earn a massive paycheck to get started.



Enrolling in your employer's 401(k) plan, a Roth IRA, or traditional IRA — tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts that allow you to build wealth over time — is one of the simplest ways to invest.

There are also apps that aim to make investing simple and accessible, such as Acorns, which lets you invest your "spare change," and you can look into automated investing services known as robo-advisors.

The key takeaway: Don't wait. Even if you can't invest a ton of money, establish the habit of setting aside at least a little bit each month. Whenever you get a pay bump or bonus, reevaluate how much money you can realistically set aside.