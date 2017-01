Buying a home may be the biggest purchase you ever make, and you want to be sure the one you choose is one you can afford.

First and foremost, Bach recommends having a down payment of at least 10%, though more is always better. Ideally, you'll want to put 20% down. Anything lower and you will have to pay for private mortgage insurance.

As for monthly payments, "according to the Federal Housing Association, a good rule of thumb is that most people can afford to spend 29 percent of their gross income on housing expenses — as much as 41 percent if they have no debt," Bach explains in his book, "The Automatic Millionaire."