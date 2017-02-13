California official denies Oroville Dam was problem waiting to happen as evacuations remain in effect

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect Monday morning for nearly 200,000 residents downstream from Northern California's Oroville Dam as state engineers started to look at repairing a crippled emergency spillway.

"We have inspections teams that are on the ground inspecting the erosion that was occurring below the auxiliary spillway," Eric See, a California Department of Water Resources spokesman said in an interview this morning.

Officials were scheduled to hold a press briefing at noon local time.

California officials worked frantically into the night Sunday to evacuate thousands of residents downstream from the dam after a hole on an emergency spillway raised fears of flash floods. Oroville Dam — California's second-largest dam — is located about 70 miles north of Sacramento.

Also, the state official denied allegations there had lax safety at the Oroville Dam despite a report of previous warnings about the emergency spillway at the nation's tallest earthen dam.

The hole found Sunday to the emergency spillway — essentially a natural hillside of soil, rock and brush — led engineers to shift major water flows away from this unlined channel. The main spillway is damaged too from significant concrete erosion but was being utilized to release water from the swollen dam Monday, according to DWR.

There have been concerns about Oroville Dam safety since the erosion was discovered Tuesday at the primary spillway at Oroville Dam. The crippled primary spillway last week was unable to release a sufficient amount of water to keep up with inflows from the plentiful rains in the surrounding area.

State and federal officials failed to heed safety warnings about Oroville more than a decade ago, according to the Mercury News. The report Sunday said three environmental groups warned the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about the vulnerability of the hillside emergency spillway.

The Oroville Dam was completed in the late 1960s when Ronald Reagan was governor of California.

FERC confirmed last week it had several engineers onsite at the Oroville Dam but Monday morning the agency didn't respond to requests for comment.

But DWR spokesman See denied Monday that the state had ignored earlier concerns about the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway or had been lax in inspections there.

"We have a very rigorous schedule of inspections that is determined by state and federal regulators," said See. "We actually do those inspections annually."

The emergency spillway at Oroville Dam was activated Saturday for the first time ever in the dam's 48-year history after the dam reached above its capacity following a deluge of rain in the Northern California region.

However, state engineers on Sunday discovered significant erosion had occurred back towards the face of the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam after huge water outflows, meaning the structural integrity of the dam's auxiliary spillway was at risk. That led state and local authorities Sunday to order an immediate evacuation of communities downstream from the dam.

If there were uncontrolled outflows from the dam it could result in rising waters in the Feather River and tributaries and flood communities in the eastern Sacramento Valley. Overall, the evacuations affected nearly 200,000 people, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Cal Fire was mobilizing engines, crews, helicopters and swift water crews Sunday evening and sending in equipment from other parts of the state to the affected areas as part of a contingency plan.

An evacuation center for residents was set up at the fairgrounds in Chico, located about 23 miles northwest of Oroville.

State engineers resumed significant outflows of 100,000 cubic-feet per second down the damaged primary concrete spillway on Sunday evening as a way to ease pressure on the emergency spillway.

On Saturday, Oroville Dam reached its elevation capacity of 901 feet, which automatically triggers the emergency spillway. At noon on Sunday the elevation topped 902 feet and by Monday morning after major outflows from the primary spillway the elevation was down to 897 feet, according to the DWR data website.

"The primary spillway can actually handle quite a bit more water," said DWR spokesman See. "It's just that we know when we go above the 150,000 cubic-feet per second that the channel capacity downstream can have some problems."

Also, Sunday evening helicopters had been expected to drop bags of rock and boulders into crevices of the emergency spillway erosion to prevent any further erosion. But See said the helicopter drops didn't happen after all.

"There hasn't been a repair effected yet," said See. "Right now they need to do an inspection first to identify the best plan to proceed."