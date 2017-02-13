    BREAKING:  S&P reaches $20 trillion in market cap for first time as stocks notch record highs

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Hain Celestial shares fall after it discloses SEC investigation

    Irwin Simon, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial Group Inc.
    Francis Specker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Irwin Simon, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial Group Inc.

    Shares of Hain Celestial Group plummeted Monday after the company disclosed the Securities Exchange Commission is investigating its accounting practices.

    The stock opened down more than 13 percent.

    In a regulatory filing Friday, the food company said the SEC issued a subpoena "seeking relevant documents" following a delay of the company's earnings report.

    The company said it is in the process of responding to the agency's request and intends to cooperate fully.

    Hain contacted the SEC in August to advise it about the delay in filing the quarterly report and about an independent review by an audit committee, according to the filing.

    In November, the company said it found no evidence of intentional wrongdoing in connection with its financial statements.

    The stock is down more than 1 percent year to date.

    Hain Celestial Group 1-month chart


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HAIN
    ---