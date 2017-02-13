Less than two weeks after pharmaceutical executives met with President Donald Trump at the White House, a new drug pricing scandal has them back on the defensive.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Elijah Cummings, who have previously eyed Valeant, Turing, and Mylan, among other pharma firms, on Monday wrote a letter to Marathon Pharmaceuticals seeking answers about its newly approved $89,000 treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The congressional duo called the pricing scheme an "outrageous plan."

"Deflazacort has been available to patients in the European Union and Canada for many years, and patients in the United States have been importing it for decades," Sanders and Cummings wrote Marathon CEO Jeffrey Aronin.

"This drug is currently available in Canada and the United Kingdom for approximately $1,000 per year."

Marathon caused a stir last week when the drug, given the brand name Emflaza, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the company announced its steep pricing.

Because it's been available outside the U.S. at such lower prices, many have said the Northbrook, Illinois-based Marathon's price is unjustifiably high.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, and Maryland Democrat Cummings called the price "unconscionable" in their letter Monday and asked Marathon to "significantly lower" the price before the drug hits the market.

On top of that, they asked for information by Feb. 27 on how Marathon set the price and how much it stands to make from it.



"Marathon did not develop deflazacort," the congressmen continued in their letter.

"Rather, Marathon acquired the rights to historical clinical trial data from the 1990s and completed some additional analyses to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sell the drug in the United States."

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare, genetic disease that causes progressive muscle weakness. Kids who have it typically lose the ability to walk by their teens and die by age 30.

Deflazacort is a steroid that the FDA says works by decreasing inflammation and reducing the activity of the immune system.

As a result of the approval, Marathon also gets seven-year market exclusivity on the drug, reserved for medicines for rare diseases, as well as a priority review voucher, which can be applied to speed up FDA review of a future medicine.

Marathon can use the voucher itself or sell it under a system designed to incentivize development of medicines for rare diseases, also known as orphan drugs. The program has proven popular; in 2015, drugmaker AbbVie purchased a priority review voucher from United Therapeutics for $350 million.

Sanders and Cummings also said in their letter Marathon is "abusing our nation's 'orphan drug' program," which they said is designed "to encourage research into new treatments for rare diseases – not to provide companies like marathon with lucrative market exclusivity rights for drugs that have been available for decades."

Senator Chuck Grassley separately last week said he's investigating possible misuses of the orphan drug program and how they might affect drug prices.

Marathon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders and Cummings have investigated Marathon before, writing a letter in October 2014 to the company about its price increases for two heart medicines it had acquired, Isuprel and Nitropress. If those sound familiar, it's because, after increasing their price tags, Marathon sold the drugs to Valeant, which increased them further, according to the congressmen's letter.

"We remain gravely concerned about these recurring abuses in the pharmaceutical industry," Sanders and Cummings told Marathon in their new letter.

"Exorbitantly pricing potentially life-saving medications that should be widely available for a fraction of the price hinders patient access and drives up costs for the entire health care sector."

The latest outcry has also created an awkward situation for industry lobbying group PhRMA, which has sought over the last year and a half to publicly distance itself from actors like Martin Shkreli's Turing Pharmaceuticals and Valeant, other targets of drug pricing ire.

PhRMA CEO Stephen Ubl, on CNBC's Squawk on the Street Jan. 23, said much of the public focus on drug pricing has been on "some guy in a hoodie," ostensibly referring to 33-year-old Shkreli, and that the focus instead should be "less hoodie, more lab coats."

Shkreli responded on a website he created called Pharma Skeletons, where he said of Marathon, "These guys invented price increases. I literally learned it from them."

Marathon CEO Aronin is a member of PhRMA's board. PhRMA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.