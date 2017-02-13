Oil demand set to outperform 10-year average in 2017: OPEC

    BREAKING:  Early movers: AAPL, DD, TEVA, QSR, FDC, HAS, JCP & more

    Global demand for oil could outdo the ten-year average in 2017 as the health of the world economy improves and demand for road transport continues to grow, OPEC's latest monthly report has forecast.

    The new data from the oil cartel Monday expects demand to grow at 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d), "well above" the 1.0 mb/d averages seen in the past decade.

    The new forecast comes after a recent commitment by OPEC countries and 11 non-OPEC countries to reduce production in a bid to manage supply and demand levels better. In January, OPEC production decreased by 890,000 barrels per day, according to secondary sources noted in the report.

    OPEC's forecast for 2017 is down slightly from the 1.3 mb/d estimated for 2016, during which oil demand in OECD Europe, OECD Asia Pacific and other Asia was "better-than-expected" due to increased demand in the petrochemical and transportation sectors.

    However, OPEC is expecting growing demand for road transportation and the expanding petrochemical sectors in the U.S. and China to be driving factors in the continued growth in oil demand over the coming year.

    Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak (L) and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih leave a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.
    Heinz-Peter Bader | Reuters
    Vehicle sales are expected to increase in the U.S., Europe, China and India, according to the report, however OPEC is also expecting technological developments and increased regulations on fuel consumption to weigh on this somewhat.

    These trends are expected to supplement growing global economic activities, according to OPEC, which is forecasting growth of 3.2 percent in 2017.

    This growth is predicted to come largely from OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) economies – particularly OECD Europe – following solid performance in 2016.

    OPEC has revised up its 2017 predictions for growth in these advanced economies from 1.8 percent to 1.9 percent, but says future growth forecasts are likely to be dependent on U.S. fiscal stimulus.

    "More upside to OECD growth may come from fiscal stimulus in the U.S., but the magnitude and scope of it remains to be seen. Moreover, a continuation of the rebalancing of the oil market after the historic OPEC/non-OPEC declaration of cooperation in December may support oil producers further and may lead to improvements in economic activity, along with renewed investments," the report noted.

    The report presents a more moderate vision than that espoused last week by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which, despite highlighting a forthcoming period of sluggishness, forecast demand to grow by 1.4 mb/d in 2017. Again down slightly from the 1.6 mb/d it projected from 2016.



