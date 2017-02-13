Sage Therapeutics shares jump after depression drug trial results

Shares of Sage Therapeutics jumped on Monday after it announced positive results in a midstage study of a drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

The stock was 14 percent higher in midday trading.



In a release on Monday, the Massachusetts-based company said it found encouraging results in a placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial for its orally-administered SAGE-217.



The drug was found to be generally well-tolerated with no serious adverse events or discontinuations reported, Sage said.

The company added a "statistically significant mean change from baseline was observed by day 2 of the study."

Major depressive disorder or clinical depression is a common but serious mood disorder, according to the National Institue of Mental Health, often affecting how a person feels, thinks and handles daily activities.

"...We are highly encouraged by the strong signal we achieved in this study, which met our internal criteria for achieving a positive signal and thus supported our plan to proceed to the double-blind, placebo-controlled part of the Phase 2 trial," CEO Jeff Jonas said in a statement.