There's a "clear lack of confidence" in the United Nations (UN) Security Council, the body tasked with keeping international peace, the head of the global organization admitted on Monday.
The UN Security Council has 15 members including the U.S. and Russia. Given that conflicts in places like Syria have yet to end, the body has come under fire for being ineffective.
António Guterres, the recently appointed secretary-general of the UN, spoke about the growing mistrust between the public and governments, and in the process, said that the Security Council could do better.
"(There's a) clear lack of confidence in the Security Council," Guterres told delegates at the World Government Summit in Dubai.