S&P reaches $20 trillion in market cap for first time as stocks notch record highs

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, notching fresh record highs, as investors remained bullish on President Donald Trump's economic agenda.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 100 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent, with financials leading advancers. The index also reached $20 trillion in market cap for the first time ever. It needed to break above 2,324.22 to reach the milestone, according to data from Howard Silverblatt,
"The SPX extended its uptrend to a new all-time high last week, resolving another consolidation phase to the upside," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note. She added that "short-term overbought conditions are not likely to be a near-term hindrance, particularly given the widespread breakouts that have occurred."
The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.5 percent.